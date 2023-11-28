Whitchurch Alport fight back for a share of the spoils in thriller

Taking on Stourport Swifts, the visitors went 1-0 up in the 14th minute with a goal from Aaron Birch before Ben Tilbury doubled their lead midway through the first half.

Alport got one back before the break when right-back George Carpenter scored.

And then a brace from Adam Hailes saw them take the lead for the first time in the clash.

Sadly for Alport, they could not hold on and Matt Harland equalised 12 minutes from time and they had to make do with a point.

Shifnal Town were on the wrong end of the result against Wolverhampton Casuals.

Tom Cottam broke the deadlock for the Casuals just after the hour-mark. Shifnal did equalise through Lewis Jarman, but they did not manage to hold on for long as Kamren Smith got the winner two minutes into added-on time.

In Division One, AFC Bridgnorth were beaten at home by Hinckley AFC.

The visitors took the lead in the 12th minute when Tom Weale scored from the penalty spot, but Bridgnorth got one back just before the break as Luke Morris converted for the home side.

Both sides searched for a winner, but it was late heartbreak for the Shropshire side as Matthew Dawson scored in the 93rd minute, meaning Hinckley left with all three points.

It leaves them fighting for their lives at the bottom of the league table, but they do lead 18th-placed Coton Green by five points having played the same amount of games.

Neither Shawbury United nor title-chasing Allscott Heath were in action last weekend.

In North West Counties League Division One South, Market Drayton Town missed out on the chance to go joint fifth after losing 3-2 at home to Eccleshall.

The visitors led 2-0 at half-time thanks to a brace from Nick Wellecomme. But Drayton hit back and made the score 2-2 with goals from Nicky Parker in the 63rd minute and Levi Hunter 15 minutes from time.

But the visitors took the lead again – George Woodroofe the man to net the all-important goal to win Eccleshall the points.

It was a disappointing result for Drayton, who would have wanted to capitalise on playing against a side in the bottom three.

The result means they still trail fifth-placed Abbey Hulton by three points and with them dropping points at home to Stockport, they failed to make up ground on their rivals.

All the other teams that are above them have a game in hand on them too.