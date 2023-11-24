Market Drayton Town on lookout for more new signings

The Gingerbread Men welcome lowly Eccleshall in a rearranged North West Counties First Division South fixture in place of what was originally the second weekend of three weeks off.

Evans is eyeing a first point with Drayton since taking charge early last month. Key Town players followed former boss Adam Shillcock to Whitchurch Alport, with Staffordshire-based Evans looking to make his mark at Greenfields.

A handful of arrivals have already checked in, with the boss still looking to finalise approaches for others. The break has been useful for Drayton, who last time out saw an illness-hit squad crash to a 6-0 League Cup defeat at Winsford United on November 11.

“We’re looking at trying to get in some more local lads,” Evans said. “Joe Davies, who is 17, came in from Uttoxeter and came on for us at right-back and looked good.

“He played for the college and got injured, he’ll be out for a few months.

“We signed Dylan (Glendinning), whose done well for us at left-back a couple of times. We’ve brought Seydou Bamba back on a dual registration from Northwich Victoria, he played where we just missed out against Stockport.

“We’ve got players we’re having a look at, we want to put in seven days notice for , we’re trying to pick the right people, you can go into a rabbit hole of signing random players constantly.”

In the Midland League Premier Division, Whitchurch Alport are at home to Stourport Swifts, while Shifnal Town travel to Wolverhampton Casuals.

And in Midland One, AFC Bridgnorth host Hinckley AFC.