Dawley Town's Dan Beddows leads victory charge with a hat-trick

With title rivals Ludlow seeing their game fall victim to a waterlogged pitch, Dawley took full advantage by beating visiting Newport Town 4-0.

Daniel Beddows led the victory charge with a hat-trick, while Brodie Mcleod netted once as the hosts climbed into second place in the Premier Division standings, two points behind Ludlow.

Wem Town moved away from the bottom three after winning their basement battle with Ellesmere Rangers.

James Astley scored twice and Tom Astley once to help Wem secure a 3-2 success. Max Jones and Billy Pugh were on the mark for Rangers.

Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution and Church Stretton Town shared six goals and the points.

Jayme Duncan-Emery, Jamie Millman and Shaun Davies found the net for Ercall.

All the Stretton goals came from substitutes with James Hill bagging a brace and Benjamin Hartshorne scoring once.

Haughmond and Drayton Town also had to be content with a point each following a goalless draw.

Struck

Whitchurch Alport 1946 triumphed 3-2 away to AMS FC.

In Division One, the Shrewsbury derby proved to be a one-sided affair as Shrewsbury Juniors Development beat Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development 7-2.

Constantin Ghita took top billing for the hosts with a four-goal salvo. He was joined on the scoresheet by two-goal Finlay Bourne and Joshua Marshall. Liam Edwards and Louis Tudor found the net for Up & Comers.

There were plenty of goals in the clash between Impact FC United and Ercall Rangers, with Rangers finally running out 6-4 winners.

Joshua Evans was the man who fired Ercall to victory as he struck four times. Tyler Williams and substitute William Evans added the visitors’ other goals.

Ercall Evolution Aces are sitting third in the table following a 5-2 success on the road at AFC Weston Rhyn.

The game was all square at 2-2 at half-time after strikes from Aces’ Dray Morgan Beale and Rayyan Ismail had been cancelled out by Ben Carter and Nathan Richards.

The Aces then took control in the second half and wrapped up the victory with goals from Kaleem Ramzan, Abdul Samed Tanko Salifu and Hewa Majid.

Llanymynech edged home 5-3 in an entertaining clash at home to Morda United Development.

Meole Brace 1906 also bagged three points after beating visiting Wrockwardine Wood Juniors Development 2-1.