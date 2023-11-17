Whitchurch Alport searching for new signings as they target FA Vase success

Alport made history by reaching the quarter-final stage two seasons ago, but were beaten 2-1 by Newport Pagnell Town at the furthest stage they’ve ever reached.

Whitchurch – now under the stewardship of Adam Shillcock – have seen off Wednesfield and Worcester Raiders in the competition so far, scoring 13 goals without conceding a goal.

And, looking to progress this weekend, boss Shillcock has spoken about challenges off the pitch and recruitment at the club.

He said: “Our recruitment on this journey will be key. Geographically we will have challenges so we will need to develop a new group of footballers that are prepared to bleed the red and white of this football club. It is no coincidence that the individuals already brought in have that ambition and we will always be on the look for people with similar attitudes and behaviours.

“There are a few more irons in the fire so watch this space.”

Meanwhile, in the Midland Premier, ninth-placed Shifnal Town welcome Highgate United following a 1-0 defeat to Uttoxeter Town on Tuesday. The Town have won just one of their last five league games.

In Midland One, 17th-placed AFC Bridgnorth will look to avoid their fourth league loss in a row as they entertain Chelmsley Town, while play-off chasers Allscott Heath welcome bottom-of-the-league Smethwick Rangers, and Shawbury United host Hinckley AFC.

Market Drayton Town have no fixture until December 2, but lost 6-0 to Winsford United in the Edward Case Cup in midweek.