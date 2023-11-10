Bridgnorth looking to boost their pack for Black Country trip

The Crown Meadow men, who saw last weekend’s scheduled clash at home to Coventry Copsewood fall victim to the weather, have made a seven-day approach for a player.

“I don’t want to reveal any names at the moment but we have put a seven-day approach in for a player,” said joint-boss Steve Barrow

“We are still looking to bring in players who will fully buy into and take on board what we are trying to do here.

“There is an outside chance that if everything is agreed then we could get the deal done in time for Saturday. If not, hopefully everything will go through early next week.”

Bridgnorth will make the trip to the Black Country chasing their first league double of the season and looking for a much-needed win in their bid to pull clear of the relegation zone.

“We beat them 3-2 at their place earlier in the season and to be honest it was quite a comfortable win,” added Barrow.

“We were 3-0 up with 93 minutes on the clock and then they scored a couple of very late goals.

“Wednesfield will want to right the wrongs from that day and I am expecting a very tough game. We have got a reasonable squad available for Saturday and hopefully we can get something from the game.”

Elsewhere, Shawbury United visit Ingles, while in the Premier Division, Shifnal Town, who sit 10th in the table, travel to Studley.

Whitchurch Alport will be looking to continue their FA Vase adventure when they host Lutterworth Athletic. Market Drayton Town head to Winsford United in the Edward Case Cup.