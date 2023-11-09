Dovey and Knott hit form as Salop Leisure League title rivals both win

On a day when the weather decimated the fixture list, the table-toppers’ clash at Ercall Colts Juniors was one of just three Premier Division games to be played.

And an entertaining affair ended with Ludlow bagging three more points following a 5-3 success.

The leaders had to come from behind after Shaun Davies had given Ercall a 19th minute lead.

Kieran Dovey and Ryan Lewis responded before half-time to put Ludlow in front with Dovey going on to complete his hat-trick after the break. Substitute Sean Evans also struck for the visitors with Joseph Kofi and Jayme Duncan-Emery climbing off the bench to score for Ercall.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers climbed up to second after a stunning second-half showing against winless Ellesmere Rangers.

An own goal gave Shrewsbury a slight advantage at half-time but they then ran riot after the break with Ryan Knott leading the way.

He struck five times in 20 minutes to help the hosts to a 9-0 success. George Taylor, Ben Davies and Charlie Gordon joined him on the scoresheet.

Wem Town edged out AMS FC 3-2 to record their third top flight win of the season. James Astley, with two, and Jake Brown bagged the goals for Wem. Noah Davies and Joshua Harvey replied.

Just three games were also possible in Division One.

And one of them saw leaders Ercall Revolution share the spoils at home to Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development following a 3-3 draw.

Alex Morgan was the hero for Llanymynech as he netted all their goals in a 3-0 success at Ercall Rangers.

An impressive display from SAHA saw them beat Morda United Development 4-1 on home soil home.

Jaden Bevan, Matthew Cowap-Tait, Ryan Edwards and Declan Harris hit the back of the net for the hosts.

Saturday’s fixtures

Premier Division: Whitchurch Alport 1946 v Haughmond; Church Stretton Town v Morda United; Ellesmere Rangers v Drayton Town AFC; Gobowen Celtic v Wem Town; Ludlow v Wrockwardine Wood Juniors; Newport Town v AMS; Shifnal Town FC 1964 v Haughmond; Shrewsbury Up & Comers v Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution; St Martins v Dawley Town. Division One: SAHA FC v Meole Brace 1906; AFC Weston Rhyn v Morda United Morda Development; Ercall Rangers v Impact FC United; Ercall Revolution v Ercall Evolution Aces; Llanymynech v Brown Clee; Shrewsbury Juniors Development v Bridgnorth Spartans; Wrockwardine Wood Juniors Development v Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development.