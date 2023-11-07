Shawbury fight back for superb win over Sutton

Despite going 1-0 behind early on, goals from Jack Howse, Brendon Price, Reece Jacobs and David Howells gave the visitors all three points against ninth-placed Sutton, who also had a man sent off.

The result leaves Shawbury 14th in the league, eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Allscott Heath and AFC Bridgnorth had their games postponed due to the weekend’s adverse weather conditions, as did Shifnal Town and Whitchurch Alport in the Premier Division.

And in the North West Counties League Division One South, Market Drayton Town lost their fifth game in a row, this time at home to Stockport Town.

Nicky Parker and Conrad Muir had given the hosts a first-half lead before Stockport hit back to make it 3-2 and condemn Market Drayton to another defeat.