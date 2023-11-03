Shifnal Town looking to boost their play-off hopes

Connor Patterson’s side are currently ninth in the Midlands Premier Division, five points off fifth-placed Stourport Swifts with a game in hand.

Their hosts sit 15th and are yet to win a home game this season, making it a real opportunity for Shifnal to close the gap on the top five.

Whitchurch Alport’s focus will be on moving themselves away from the relegation zone, which they currently find themselves five points clear of.

They travel to Stone Old Alleynians knowing a win could see them move above them in the league.

Promotion hopefuls Allscott Heath host midtable Nuneaton Griff while Shawbury United travel to Sutton United.

And in the North West Counties League Division One South, fifth place Market Drayton Town are hoping to end a run of four straight defeats at home against third place Stockport Town