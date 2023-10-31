Day to forget for AFC Bridgnorth as Hammers hit 10

The Crown Meadow men were put to the sword by a rampant Cradley Town side, who are third and strengthened their play-off credentials.

For Bridgnorth it was a significant halt in progress and brought back memories from the nightmare 10-1 defeat at Hinckley in the middle of September.

Joint-bosses Steve Barrow and Dom Heath had seen their side tighten up and become more competitive since that hammering, with 2-1 and 3-2 defeats accompanied by a 3-2 success in Midland Division One.

But Cradley’s Hammers hammered down Bridgnorth’s frail rearguard as the visitors conceded six goals in a miserable first half and the hosts’ Jordan Crump ended the day with the match ball.

Barrow said: “I’m not going to try to make excuses, there is simply no hiding from the fact that we were awful and Cradley were very, very good.

“We could have scored five goals, but we didn’t convert our chances. And everything Cradley tried came off.

“The players are hurting because it was a humiliating result.”

Bridgnorth are 17th in Midland One, one place and two points above the drop zone with a home fixture against Coventry Copsewood, who are one place and point better off, on Saturday.

Allscott Heath led and then fought back to claim a point in an entertaining 2-2 draw away at play-off rivals OJM Black Country.

Allscott edged ahead in bizarre circumstances on 15 minutes as Aaron Williams’ corner deceived the home goalkeeper and flew straight in.

But the Black Country hosts struck back twice in the first period to hold the interval advantage.

It appeared fifth-placed OJM would make ground on Allscott, directly above them, but Tom Fallon fired home from a long throw-in in the closing stages to earn the visitors a welcome share of the spoils.

Elsewhere in the division, Shawbury United fell on the wrong side of an eight-goal thriller at home to Stapenhill and now find themselves 14th.

The visitors were 5-3 winners on the community 3G pitches at Shrewsbury Town’s Oteley Road home, with substitute George Teeney twice on target.

Shawbury had led 3-2 at half-time in a topsy-turvy contest with Jack Howse heading an equaliser and both Brendon Price and Reece Jacobs handing the hosts 2-1 and 3-2 leads, respectively.

But the Staffordshire visitors, who are only outside the play-offs on goal difference, came on too strong for Shawbury in the second period.

Whitchurch Alport were not in Premier Division action due to rescheduled FA Vase action.