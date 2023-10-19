Ludlow are sitting pretty after away day success

With Premier Division title rivals Dawley Town and Morda United inactive, Ludlow took advantage to heap on the pressure thanks to a 5-2 win at Whitchurch Alport 1946.

Jack Marston struck twice for the visitors with strikes from Ryan Lewis and Sean Evans, plus an own goal, capping a fine display.

The victory lifted Ludlow above Morda into second place, one point behind Dawley with a game in hand. Dawley’s clash against Market Drayton Town AFC was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Two first-half goals from James Hill saw Church Stretton Town to a 2-1 success against St Martins and up to fifth in the standings.

Haughmond were the top flight’s biggest winners of the day as they saw off visiting AMS FC 6-1.

Substitute Archie Griffiths-Pugh made an impact off the bench with two of the goals. Jordan Bailey, Tom Delamere, Luke Mason and Lewis Bloor were also on target.

Goals from Harry Rimmer, Shay Austin and Asa Dean failed to save Ellesmere Rangers slipping to a 4-3 defeat in their basement battle away to Shifnal Town 1964.

There were 4-2 victories for Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution and Wrockwardine Wood Juniors.

Jason Clare was the headline act for Ercall with a hat-trick in their home triumph against Gobowen Celtic.

Substitute Michael Wilkinson added the hosts’ other goal while Jack Hughes and Louis Morris replied for Celtic.

Wrockwardine Wood Juniors bagged the points on the road at Wem Town with Shane Thomas playing a key role.

He took the man-of-the match plaudits after bagging a hat-trick. Tahli Harrigan joined him on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Fourth-placed Shrewsbury Up & Comers moved to within three points of leaders Dawley Town following a 3-2 win over Newport Town.

Steven Hole, Ryan Knott and Nathan Simon were the men who secured victory for the home side.

In Division One, Bridgnorth Spartans dropped points for the first time as they were held to a 2-2 at AFC Weston Rhyn.

Luke Barry put Weston in front before strikes from Harry Minifie and Marley Woodcock saw Spartans lead 2-1 at the break. But Ben Carter netted just after the hour to ensure the points were shared.

The draw left Spartans sitting second, two points behind leaders Ercall Revolution but with two games in hand.

Kaleem Ramzan scored twice and Hewa Majid and Abdul Samed Tanko Salifu once each to earn Ercall Evolution Aces a 4-1 win at home to Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development.

Wrockwardine Wood Juniors Development and SAHA FC served up a thrilling 4-4 draw.