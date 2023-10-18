Market Drayton Town appoint Rhys Evans as new manager

New Market Drayron Town boss Rhys Evans and assistant Ben Bargna

The 28-year-old has recently relocated from south Wales, where he was manager of Welsh fourth tier outfit Wattsville in the Gwent County Premier Division.

He replaces Adam Shillcock at Greenfields, who last month departed Drayton to return to Whitchurch Alport.

Evans, who was also joint-boss at Penybont Under-19s, will balance his role in charge at Town with a full-time position at Port Vale’s academy, in a move that is hoped to further strengthen the clubs’ relationship.

Drayton chairman Paul Jackson believes “player developer” Evans is ready to push Drayton forward by developing his game plan.

Jackson said: “Rhys is a self-confessed player developer who loves investing energy into young players, he is now at that stage where he wants to nail down his game plan and model at a club and push a team forward into new territory.

“As a club we will ensure that supportive and proactive structure allows himself and the players to flourish so we build on the great start to the season we have had.”

Evans is a UEFA B Licence coaching badge holder and hopes to complete his A Licence by the end of 2023.

He will be joined at Greenfields by new assistant Ben Bargna, 25, who checks in from the youth set-up at Nantwich Town.

Bargna has a football analysis background with experience at Brighton, QPR and Dorking.

Their first game in charge is Tuesday’s eagerly-anticipated home clash against leaders Brocton. There is no game this weekend with Drayton out of the FA Vase.

Drayton have started well in North West Counties First Division South following back-to-back relegations. They are fourth, in the play-off positions, despite late heartbreak under caretaker charge in league and cup last week.

Dan Churm and Cam Dourish scored to equalise at Sandbach United last Saturday, but the visitors fell to a last-minute winner.

And they exited the Macron League Cup at the first round on Tuesday night with a 4-3 defeat to Stockport Georgians despite leading 2-0 and 3-1.