New-boy Briggs makes his mark for AFC Bridgnorth

Briggs was an 11th-hour addition to the Crown Meadow pack last Friday and then made an instant impact with two goals and an assist in their 3-2 success over Wednesfield the following day. The victory ended a run of nine games without a win in all competitions.

“Callum was man-of-the-match on his debut,” said Barrow. “He was playing for Clanfield 85 in the Helenic League and was travelling an hour and 20 minutes three times a week from Kidderminster to Oxford. Their manager put an email around to clubs in this area asking if anyone would be interested in signing him on a dual registration.

“I spoke to Callum at 5.30pm last Friday and he said he would come to watch, but I said I had heard enough having spoken to his manager to sign him. So our secretary Steve Groome was getting the registration through on Friday night while his daughter was having a baby!”

Briggs has been joined by fellow new arrivals Mac Lee, Cameron Lyness and Jack Snoddy at Crown Meadow and Barrow believes they have given the club a boost.

“The new signings made a difference and I also think the other players upped their game as a result of a few signings coming in,” added Barrow. “We scored our third goal to go 3-0 up in the 93rd minutes and it ended 3-2. That made it look a lot closer than it was. We played really well.”