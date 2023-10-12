Ambitious Dawley Town prove a hit on and off the pitch

The Salop Leisure League Premier Division leaders officially opened their new stand prior to their clash with Haughmond – and then bagged another three points.

Goals from Daniel Beddows, Kian Garbett, Charlie Knowles and substitute George Lees saw The Jockeys to comfortable 4-0 success and a 10th win in 12 outings.

The victory saw Dawley maintain their two-point lead over second-placed Morda United, who also tasted success on home soil.

They ran out 4-1 winners against Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution thanks to a second-half double from Karl Bailey and further strikes from Tom Gale and substitute Logan Richards.

A goal in each half from Jordan Morris saw third-placed Ludlow maintain the pressure on the top two with a 2-0 triumph at home to Newport Town.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers picked up three points on the road at Gobowen Celtic.

Ryan Knott gave the visitors a flying start when he struck with just three minutes on the clock. But the game was level at the break after Ed Rogers bagged an equaliser for Gobowen.

Shrewsbury then had James Gwilt sent off following two bookable offences but within four minutes of his second yellow card they were 3-1 up thanks to two goals from the prolific Steven Hole.

Knott added his second of the day with 10 minutes left before Jack Hughes netted for the hosts to make it 4-2.

Whitchurch Alport 1946 came out on top of a seven-goal thriller at Ellesmere Rangers. Samuel Flory was the star for Alport with a hat-trick, with Ollie Sumner also on the mark as they made it three wins on the spin.

Liam Denton, Max Jones and substitute Kieran Barry were on target for Ellesmere.

Two goals from Shawn Melusi helped St Martins to a 3-2 success at home to Shifnal Town.

Joshua Davies added the hosts’ other effort as they climbed up to ninth in the standings.

Wrockwardine Wood Juniors and Drayton Town AFC shared the spoils following a 1-1 draw. Ryan Perry scored for Wood.

Ercall Revolution are still setting the pace in Division One after goals from Harrison Gregory (two), Todd Gregory and Cameron Acquah secured a 4-2 win at home to SAHA FC.

But Bridgnorth Spartans look the team to beat after making it a perfect seven wins from seven games with a 3-1 triumph at Llanymynech.

Tom Bryant, Jonathan Gaff and Marley Woodcock scored for Spartans, who are three points behind Ercall with three games in hand.

The Shrewsbury showdown saw Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development beat Shrewsbury Juniors Development 4-3.

Impact FC United were also 4-3 winners, on the road at AFC Weston Rhyn.

Daniel Aubery, Sam Goucher, Ryan Guryn and Connor Smith all struck in the first half for Impact. Connor Smith helped himself to a hat-trick for the hosts.

Fletcher Allmark, Liam Bond and Jack Riley were on target as Meole Brace 1906 won 3-0 at Brown Clee.