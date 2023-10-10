Magic Mikey Nelson earns Shifnal a point in thriller

Mikey Nelson: Photo by Ashley Griffiths - Grifftersworld Photography..

Goals from Joe Cuff and Kieran Buckley had given the hosts the lead before Tividale scored twice late on as they looked to have snatched their third win of the season in the Midland League Premier Division.

That was until Shifnal substitute Nelson picked the ball up 25 yards from goal and unleashed a powerful effort that crashed in off the crossbar to earn his side a point late on.

Whitchurch Alport were denied a win late on after two injury-time goals gave Studley a 4-3 win over the hosts in Adam Shillcock’s first game in charge.

Alex Hughes’ brace as well as Chris Aziamale’s first-half goal had given Alport a 3-0 lead before Studley fired back in a crazy second half.

The visitors, who sit top of the league and two points clear of second place, scored four times in the last 30 minutes including a 95th-minute winner to break Whitchurch hearts.

In Midland One, Allscott Heath fell to a shock 5-1 defeat at Bilston Town, a result that saw them slip to third in the table. Thomas Fallon scored the only goal for the visitors.

A Callum Briggs brace helped AFC Bridgnorth to a much-needed 3-2 win over Wednesfield.

Substitute Luke Morris also got on the scoresheet as the hosts climbed out of the relegation zone with just their third victory of the season.

Shawbury United also moved clear of the bottom three after a tight 1-0 win at fellow strugglers Paget Rangers.

Seth Ellis’s goal was the difference between the two sides in a result that saw Shawbury move four points clear of Saturday’s opponents, who sit 18th in the final relegation place.

In North West Counties League Division One South, Market Drayton Town strengthened their grip on a play-off place with a 2-1 win against Cammell Laird 1907.

Nicky Parker and Nathan Brayford netted either side of half-time to give the hosts the comeback victory after Cammell Laird had opened the scoring four minutes in.