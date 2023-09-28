Bailey bags a treble as Morda edge a thriller

The Premier Division clash served up plenty of drama as hosts Haughmomd surged into a two-goal lead before being pegged back.

Karl Bailey was the headline act for Morda with a hat-trick but it needed a last-minute strike from substitute Olly Hayward to clinch a 5-4 win.

Tom Gale also netted for Morda while Oliver Wysopal and Lewis Bloor both scored twice for Haughmond.

The victory left second-placed Morda still trailing leaders Dawley Town by two points.

Dawley bounced back from the previous week's defeat to beat visiting Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution 3-1.

Daniel Beddows, Charlie Knowles and Craig Ryan were on target for the hosts. Michael Wilkinson scored for Ercall.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers are up to third after beating Wrockwardine Wood Juniors 4-2 at home.

Nathan Simon, Steve Hole, Matthew Owen and Aryn Matthee struck for the hosts while Juniors replied through Michael Wood and Dale Meredith.

Strikes from James Hill and substitute Jack Leask saw Church Stretton to a 2-0 win at Wem Town.

Whitchurch Alport 1946 also won 2-0 – at home to Drayton Town AFC on Friday night.

Ercall Revolution are setting a hot pace at the top of Division One.

They powered to an 8-1 success at Morda United Development to make it seven wins from eight games.

Ramadhani Ramadhani and Shaun Taylor both bagged a brace for the league leaders.

The only other Division One clash saw Brown Clee beat Ercall Evolution Aces 4-1 on home soil.

The Saturday Challenge Cup action saw Premier Division Ludlow ease to victory at home to Division One outfit Ercall Rangers.

Ryan Clarke was in fine form for the hosts, netting three times. Substitute Sean Evans climbed off the bench to score twice, with James Byatt, Zac Williams and Harry Jones wrapping up a convincing win.

Jamie Hands, Samuel Nash, Luke Dwyer and Lewis Jones bagged the goals that secured Gobowen Celtic a 4-2 win at Wrockwardine Wood Development.

The all-Premier clash between St Martins and Shifnal Town FC 1964 ended in a 3-1 success for visiting Shifnal – Daniel Hill, Jake Smith and Dylan Glendinning were their scorers.