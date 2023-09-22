Steve Rogers is left to marvel at Allscott Heath heroes

The Monners – promoted from the West Midlands League as champions last season – are second in the Midland League Division One table, winning seven of their opening 10 matches.

Showing no signs of faltering in a new division, Rogers believes there is more to come from his side.

“We could do better,” he said. “I know we’re second in the league but I know there is more to come from the team. We haven’t played to our potential yet.

“I’m not surprised by the start but surprised that we can play a lot better and think we’re going to surprise a few more teams.”

The Shropshire outfit eye a third consecutive league victory against Stapenhill tomorrow before welcoming table-topping Hinckley a week later.

Rogers added: “The next six, seven games define our season.

“We were tipped to finish bottom two at the start, that straight away gave us a massive incentive.

“If we get top eight in our first season, we will be happy.”

It is also FA Vase weekend, with second qualifying round fixtures taking place.

Former Shrewsbury Town midfielder Kevin Street will take charge of Whitchurch Alport’s tie at lower-league Wednesfield. Street is taking temporary charge as Alport seek a new boss after the departure of club legend Luke Goddard, who led Whitchurch to the quarter-finals of the Vase in 2021/22.

Elsewhere, Shawbury United – second bottom in Midland One – travel to Midland Premier outfit Tividale, Shifnal Town host Stone Old Alleynians and Market Drayton Town welcome Hereford Pegasus to Greenfields.