League-leading Brocton chasing eight in a row

Alex Curtis’s side claimed a club-record seventh consecutive victory last weekend as they scored two late goals to beat Sandbach United.

With the best form in the league, the Badgers visit Pershall Park and Eccleshall of 10 miles away, looking to maintain their top-spot in the league.

Brocton currently have a one-point lead over second-placed Market Drayton Town, and have three games in hand on them and Abbey Hey below.

The Badgers have also conceded just once in their last seven matches, while 11th-placed Eccleshall claimed their first win in six league games last Saturday and will look to make it two in a row this weekend.

Significantly, Brocton’s last and only league loss so far this season came against Eccleshall when the sides met in early August, with the Badgers losing 2-0.

Meanwhile, Stafford Town visit Winsford United of a place below them, looking for back-to-back victories.

Elsewhere, in the Midland Premier, AFC Wulfrunians go to Highgate United and Stourport Swifts host Uttoxeter Town, while in Midland One OJM Black Country host Sutton United.

In the FA Vase second qualifying round, Lichfield City visit Alsager Town while Dudley Town welcome Coton Green and Bewdley Town travel to Hinckley AFC.

Darlaston Town visit Paget Rangers, Stone Old Alleynians go to Shifnal Town and Tividale entertain Shawbury United.

Wednesfield welcome Whitchurch Alport, while Wolverhampton Casuals host Chelmsley Town and Bilston Town visit Ashby Ivanhoe.