Table-topping Market Drayton Town geared up for a tough test

Adam Shillcock

Drayton are setting the early pace after picking up seven wins and three draws from their opening 12 fixtures. But boss Adam Shillcock is expecting a battle this weekend when his side go to fourth-placed Abbey Hey.

Town have already beaten Abbey 4-0 this season but will face a new challenge on Saturday after their hosts recently changed managers with joint bosses Mike Norton and Dave Birch replacing Chris Baguley and Jamie Baguley.

Town will go into the clash on the back of a 1-0 win Stafford Town on Saturday, secured by Thomas Messham’s first-half penalty.

“Saturday was a tough game and the conditions were horrendous due to the heat,” said Shillcock. “But we kept another clean sheet and came away with a win. That’s two away wins on the spin now. Our home form is strong but the away form was our Achilles heel.

“Hopefully we are solving that but it will be a really tough game at Abbey Hey on Saturday.

“Despite sitting in the play-offs they have recently changed managers. We beat them 4-0 at our place recently and that will have hurt them. But it will be a different challenge with a new management team in place.” Shillcock is pleased with what he describes as a ‘steady start’ and insists there is more to come from his youthful side.

“I am happy with how things are going and I would describe it as a steady start,” he added.

“We are new to the Counties League set up and I think we have probably surprised a few teams. We have gone under the radar a bit.

“We haven’t hit our peak. I know there are loads more gears to go through and that’s encouraging.

“We are a young side, the oldest player on the pitch when we finished on Saturday was 23. I just want them to have a sponge mentality where they want to keep learning and taking things in.

“At the start of the season I wanted us to average two points a game and we are doing that at the moment.