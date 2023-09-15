Bridgnorth boss Barrow remains in upbeat mood for Friday night

The Crown Meadow men have endured a difficult start to the season following injuries to a number of key players and go into the clash with just two victories from nine league outings.

A 4-0 defeat to Wednesfield on Wednesday night made it five games without a win but joint-boss Steve Barrow remains upbeat.

“It’s been a very frustrating start to the season and it almost feels a touch unfair given all the hard work everyone put in during pre-season,” said Barrow.

“We have been pulverised by injuries.We have lost six players from our squad that would be in the first XI.

“I am not sure anyone could have coped any better with what we have been through.

“But I’m not despondent. And when you factor in the problems we have had I’m quietly optimistic that things will improve.

“We are not playing that poorly, but we have been a bit naive at times.

“We have led in six of our games and not been able to see the games out, which is the biggest frustration.

“But we have a lot of young players who are getting the chance to play and they are not as far down their footballing journey as the lads we have out injured.

“They are making mistakes that more mature players wouldn’t. But that is part of the learning process.”

With Callum Hill, Callum White, Matt Pinder, Scott Becker, Jordan Graham and Charlie Swingwood all sidelined by injury, Bridgnorth have added former Brocton winger Cameron Osborne and ex-Worcester City striker Will Gibbons to their squad this

week.

Former manager Jason Pike has also recently returned to the club in a playing capacity.

“There was nothing in last Saturday’s game. But we broke ranks defensively, made a mistake which led to a free-kick and their lad put it in the top corner.

“They win 1-0 and go fourth and we are fourth bottom.

“They also had the nous and experience to see the game out.

“I’m looking forward to Friday.

“We capitulated their last season and lost 7-1. So it will give us a benchmark to see if we have improved following a pre-season together.

Elsewhere in Midland One, Allscott Heath host Coventry Copsewood, looking to build on their impressive start to the season that sees them sit fourth in the table, while third-bottom Shawbury United travel to Cradley Town.

Luke Goddard takes charge of his last Whitchurch Alport match as manager when they host Bewdley Town in the Midland Premier tomorrow on the back of a 4-1 defeat at Congleton Town in midweek.