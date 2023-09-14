Notification Settings

Ludlow Colts are hit for six in a 10-goal thriller

By Nick Elwell

Ludlow Town Colts will be looking to address their defensive issues following a third straight Herefordshire League Premier Division defeat.

Colts helped serve up plenty of entertainment in a home clash with Hereford Pegasus Reserves that produced 10 goals. But unfortunately for Colts it was visiting Hereford who headed home with the points following a 6-4 success, despite trailing 2-0 at one stage.

Josh Dalsan’s third goal in three games and an own goal gave Colts the advantage but that was as good as it got as the visitors then took charge at The Ludlow Stadium.

One positive for Colts was the fact that new signing Callum Jennings bagged his first goal for the club.

But Colts have now conceded 15 goals in their last three games.

Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

