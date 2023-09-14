Dawley Town in seventh heaven after hitting six of the best

The reigning Premier Division champions extended their perfect record on Saturday with a comfortable 6-0 success against Whitchurch Alport 1946.

Charlie Knowles and Kian Garbett both struck twice for The Jockeys with Jason Harris and substitute Danar Saber also scoring.

Morda United are a point behind the table-toppers after winning 2-1 at AMS FC.

Karl Bailey and Logan Richards were on target as Morda triumphed for the sixth time in eight games.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers sit in third place following a Friday night victory against visiting Church Stretton Town.

Steve Hole, with his 13th goal of the season, and Ryan Knott found the net for the home side with James Hill replying for Town.

Ludlow recorded their fifth win in six games courtesy of a 2-1 triumph on the road at Drayton Town.

Goals from Lewis Bloor and Zac Marshall earned Haughmond a 2-1 success at Gobowen Celtic.

Newport Town also bagged three points thanks to a 2-0 success over visiting Shifnal Town FC 1964.

St Martins enjoyed their return journey back from Wem Town having secured a maximum haul. Two goals from Shawn Melusi and one from Reece Humphreys saw St Martins triumph 3-1.

Wrockwardine Wood Juniors produced a five-star display to see off Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution.

Shaun Davies led the way with a two-goal blast as they won 5-1.

Jamie Porter, Shane Thomas and substitute Jake Challoner joined Davies on the scoresheet.

Ercall Revolution are still setting the pace in Division One.

Revolution are three points clear at the top after beating Wrockwardine Wood Juniors Development 4-2.

Harrison Gregory netted twice for the table-toppers with Shariq Raza and Nathan Hawley also finding the net.

Tyler Macintyre and Samuel Ray Rigby were on target for Wrockwardine. Bridgnorth Spartans are second after extending their perfect start to the season to four wins from four games.

Impact FC United were the latests side to be swept aside as they went down 3-0.

Harry Minifie put Spartans one up at half-time and despite having Tayos Flowers sent off in the second half they added further goals through Sam Owen and substitute Marley Woodcock.

Meole Brace 1906 eased to a 5-1 victory against visiting Ercall Rangers.

Ercall Evolution Aces were the division’s biggest winners.