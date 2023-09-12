In-form Shifnal Town prove too strong for visiting City

First-half goals from Kieran Buckley and Joe Cuff put Shifnal firmly on course for a third win in four league matches and Jack Fishman’s second-half header then sealed the deal, before Liam Kirton grabbed a late consolation for the visitors.

Whitchurch Alport went down 2-0 at home to Darlaston Town in an incident-packed match which quickly became overshadowed by boss Luke Goddard’s resignation less than 24 hours later.

Goddard, who has been in the hot-seat for all but six months since 2016, will remain in charge for Saturday’s visit of Bewdley as the club hunt a successor and will hope for a winning send-off. Assistant Jack Turner will also leave the club.

Prospective managerial candidates are being asked to send a CV and covering letter to secretary.whitchurchalport@gmail.com by 5pm next Sunday.

Aaron Bishop and substitute Khalil Harrison got the goals on Saturday as the Black Country club emerged victorious from a match which both teams finished with 10 men.

Darlaston took an early lead through Bishop but then saw Ben Podmore dismissed late in the first half following an altercation with Alport’s Matty Birchall. The hosts had most of the ball in the second half but could not make the man advantage count before Ryan Alcock saw red for a high tackle 17 minutes from time to even the numbers.

Darlaston goalkeeper Will O’Sullivan pulled off two excellent saves as Whitchurch still pushed for a leveller but in stoppage time the visitors caught them on the counter, Harrison racing through to score.

Reece Jacobs continued his goalscoring form with the equaliser which earned Shawbury United a 1-1 draw in their Division One clash with Coventry Copsewood.

But there was disappointment for AFC Bridgnorth, who were beaten 1-0 at home by Nuneaton Griff. Nathan McGarrity got the only goal of the game for the visitors.

Allscott Heath, however, were 3-1 winners at Heather St John’s thanks to goals from Connor Courtney and Ryan Mansell.

A penalty from Nathan Messham earned Market Drayton Town a 1-0 win at Stafford Town which kept them top of North West Counties Division One South.