Luke Goddard calls time on his stay at Whitchurch Alport

Luke Goddard

The Midland League Premier Division club announced yesterday Goddard would be stepping down after being in the hot-seat for all but six months since 2016.

Goddard, whose brief time out of the dugout was when he took over as chairman in 2019, has agreed to take charge of tomorrow’s trip to Congleton and Saturday’s home match with Bewdley as Alport look for successor. Assistant Jack Turner will also leave the club.

In a statement, Goddard explained how the time constraints caused by off-field roles were behind his decision.

He said: “I’ve given my everything to this football club, its town, in all areas since I joined in 2016.

“The move to the Midland League could’ve collapsed the club but I wanted to ensure I helped steady the ship which we have done and the club is in a great position to have a good attack this season.

“With the 1,001 jobs I have on a daily basis I can no longer keep going and going, something has to give.

“So the club needs someone who can solely focus on managing without distraction, its extremely tough in the modern game to recruit for our location with the league we are in and this needs someone who can be very busy, something I can’t be with my off-field tasks.

“I don’t need to dwell or the club, only look forward, so it will be just fine and I wholeheartedly thank those people who have supported myself, the staff and players who have represented this club under my tenure.

“Now is my time to focus for the good of Luke Goddard and his health while still assisting the club with its off field plans/structure to support what will be an exciting season ahead.”