Table-topping Market Drayton target success on the road

Drayton boss Adam Shillcock

The Gingerbread Men remained winless on the road until last Tuesday when they claimed a 2-0 victory against Abbey Hulton United to top the North West Counties League Division One South table.

Visiting Stafford this weekend, Shillcock is eyeing up another victory as he reflected on their first win away from home knowing that to win the league they must perform wherever they play.

“You want to have a fortress and win home games, but you can’t win leagues just with home games,” said Shillcock, adding: “We have a group here that are capable of achieving something and we needed to get that away win.

“It’s an important win. another clean sheet.

“We have got a multitude of away games coming up so we will need to be really, really good. We have to travel well.

“It was a good contest, I don’t think either team deserved to win. It looked like two evenly-matched sides.

“It became a bit of a basketball game, back to front, I thought a draw was a fair result.”

Thomas Messham’s late second-half penalty added to Lewis Brown’s 42nd-minute opener to give Market Drayton the midweek win.

The Gingerbread Men are now unbeaten in their last two games, and looking to make it three as Shillcock urged his side to be more ruthless while praising Daniel Churm who has three league goals so far this season.

He said: “If I’m being critical I think we can be better in the final third, with our quality, that’s something we’ll have to work on.

“Dan Churm has been great since he’s been with myself and I expect him to score plenty of goals this season, not to put any pressure on him.

“We can improve and be more clinical when opportunities present. We have to have that ruthless edge, we’ve missed some sitters recently.”

Elsewhere, in the Midland League Premier Division, fourth-placed Whitchurch Alport welcome Darlaston Town after returning to winning ways last weekend.

Shifnal Town host Lichfield City of just a place and point above them after crashing out of the FA Cup midweek, losing to Nantwich Town.

Shifnal – who have only played three league games so far – remain unbeaten but face a Lichfield side unbeaten in their last four league games.