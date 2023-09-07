Red-hot Dawley Town are on cloud nine with superb win

The reigning champions are in no mood to relinquish their Premier Division crown and emphasised that by ending Ludlow’s perfect start to the season with an eye-catching 9-0 success.

Kian Garbett led the victory charge with a four-goal salvo while Charlie Knowles bagged a hat-trick. Substitute Daniel Beddows completed the rout with a double.

The victory made it five wins from five for Dawley and left them sitting in second place, a point behind Morda United, but with two games in hand. Morda tasted defeat for the first time this season as they were edged out 3-2 at home by Newport Town. James Cork and Louie Millington netted for the hosts, but Lewis Jones, Max Morris and Connor Pugh won it for the visitors.

Steven Hole was in fine form, bagging a hat-trick to help Shrewsbury Up & Comers to an 8-1 victory over visiting Wem Town. Further goals from Nathan Simon, Edward Brittleton, Josh Jones, Tom Rogers and Charlie Gordon rounded off a fine performance.

Shawn Melusi bagged a brace to help fire St Martins to a 6-1 success against AMS FC. Tomos Otter, Kai Hurdman, George McGowan and Ryan Mondiwa joined Melusi on the scoresheet. Matteo Basini-Gazzi netted a consolation effort for AMS.

Ercall Evolution beat Drayton Town 6-1 to record their second win of the season. Joseph Kofi netted in each half for the hosts, with Jason Owusu, Jason Clare, Terry Deeks and Michael Wilkinson also on target.

Gobowen Celtic and Whitchurch Alport 1946 shared four goals and the points. Jamie Hands and Brendon Price scored for hosts Celtic.

Ellesmere Rangers are still waiting for their first points of the season after losing 4-0 at home to Wrockwardine Wood Juniors. Two goals from Shane Thomas and one each from Brendon Price and Liam Trewartha secured a first win of the season for Wood.

Ercall Revolution are leading the way in Division One following a 3-1 win at Impact FC United. Strikes from Harrison Gregory and Denzel Tavonga Makwara put Ercall 2-0 up at half-time, with Gregory later adding his second.

Shrewsbury Juniors Development moved up to third in the standings after edging a five-goal thriller at Ercall Evolution Aces.

A double from Constantin Ghita and a single strike from Daryl Rogers secured the points for Shrewsbury. Kaleem Ramzan and Abdul Samed Tanko Salifu scored for Ercall.

Shrewsbury Up & Comers Development hit form on their travels. Jerry Reynolds (two), Damian James, Ashton Passant and Kyle Grazier bagged the goals in their 5-2 win at Ercall Rangers.

Llanymynech claimed their first three-point haul of the season thanks to a 2-1 success at SAHA. Neil Prescott and Benjamin Richards netted for the visitors.

Wrockwardine Wood Juniors Development and Morda United Development battled out a 1-1 draw.