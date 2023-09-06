Cup heartbreak for brave Shifnal Town

Cup heartbreak

It took a pair of former Football League players for higher-league Nantwich Town to finally end Shifnal’s resistance.

With a crowd of 455 in attendance, Shifnal goalkeeper Yakuba Colley was called into action several times during the first half to keep his side level going into the break.

But it was the Shropshire side who took the lead early in the second half when Joe Cuff spotted the Nantwich goalkeeper off his line from near halfway and found the back of the net in spectacular style.

That lead lasted until the 73rd minute when former Shrewsbury Town striker AJ Leitch-Smith levelled with an emphatic finish.