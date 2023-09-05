Alport leave it late for superb comeback win

Alport win

Debut hero Christoph Aziamale was head over heels on two occasions with his acrobatic celebrations after Alport’s attacker kept his cool in the closing stages to see off lowly Tividale.

Tividale, who are yet to win this season, threatened a shock against the run of play through Ewan Edwards in first-half stoppage time but Aziamale came up trumps for Luke Goddard’s men and three points lifted the Yockings Park hosts to fourth in Midland Premier after three wins from five games.

Alport are at home again to mid-table Darlaston Town next Saturday.

In the FA Cup, Midland Premier outfit Shifnal Town head into a huge FA Cup first qualifying round replay at their Acoustafoam Stadium home this evening.

Joe Thomas netted a wonderful early goal on the road at the home of the Dabbers as it looked like Connor Patterson’s men could spark a surprise against the hosts, of the division above.

Byron Harrison brought the hosts back level from the spot just a couple of minutes later after Troy Bourne was taken out by Shifnal goalkeeper Yakuba Colley.

It was a game of penalties and another two were to follow at 1-1 – with both teams spurning from 12 yards either side of half-time.

Shifnal were handed their chance in first-half stoppage time but former AFC Telford man Kyle Bennett saw his strike saved. Nantwich then let the visitors off the hook as Harrison’s next penalty struck the wood after the break. The home side finished with 10 men as captain Bourne collected a second yellow card five minutes from time.

Elsewhere, Shawbury United picked up just a second Midland Division One victory in nine this season with a thrilling 4-3 win over Wednesfield.

A Reece Jacobs hat-trick inspired the hosts, playing down in Ludlow, to the victory. Cody Rimmer was also on target with the opener.

AFC Bridgnorth were beaten 3-1 at home by bottom side Coton Green, who had previously lost eight from eight. Bridgnorth netted with five minutes remaining for 2-1 but the visitors put the result to bed at the death.

Allscott Heath came out on the wrong side of a nine-goal thriller against Droitwich Spa – 6-3 with seven second-half goals after a 1-1 half-time scoreline. Ryan Mansell scored twice for Allscott, including the game’s opener. Heath drop to sixth.

Market Drayton Town are third in North West Counties First Division South following a 2-2 draw against mid-table Barnton at Greenfields.