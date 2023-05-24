AFC Bridgnorth looking to bolster coaching staff following arrival of Juan Dopazo

Juan Dopazo has joined the Crown Meadow set-up as first team coach to work alongside joint bosses Steve Barrow and Dom Heath.

Dopazo, who holds a UEFA B arrives with a lengthy footballing CV having managed and coached at a host of clubs including Wellington Amateurs, Smethwick Rangers, Boldmere St Michaels, Port Vale and Warwick University.

The Venezuelan coach holds a Uefa B Licence and is also a qualified dentist. “I first got to know Juan when we worked at Sporting Khalsa Women,” said Barrow. “He is very passionate about the game and we are looking forward to working with him.”

The Bridgnorth bosses will now turn their attention to recruiting a goalkeeping coach,

“We want someone who is as passionate about coaching goalkeepers as Dom and I are about outfield players,” added Barrow.

“It’s a specialist position and we want to give our goalkeepers the same respect as the outfield players by having a specific coach. It’s one session a week on Wednesday and then on match days.”

Meanwhile, a young Bridgnorth side full of trialists went down 11-1 to Shifnal in a charity clash.

“It was put to us that it was a commemorative game for a couple of charities,” said Barrow.

“We ended up playing against a side including players from step three and four and, I believe, an ex-pro. It was a complete mismatch.”