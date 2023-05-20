Richard Brown appointed new Shawbury boss

Richard Brown

The experienced Brown is a veteran of several Shropshire non-league hotseats and takes on the role at Midland Division One Shawbury after leaving Market Drayton Town for the second time last December.

United, who have played in Ludlow in recent years while without a home in Shawbury, were on the hunt for a new boss after Connor Patterson last week’s left to join Midland Premier outfit Shifnal Town.

As well as Market Drayton, Brown, a former Walsall professional, has had playing and management spells with Shifnal, Ellesmere Rangers, Hednesford Town and Willenhall Town.