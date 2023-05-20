Notification Settings

Richard Brown appointed new Shawbury boss

By Lewis CoxNon leaguePublished: Comments

Richard Brown is back in management having been confirmed new boss at Shawbury United.

Richard Brown
The experienced Brown is a veteran of several Shropshire non-league hotseats and takes on the role at Midland Division One Shawbury after leaving Market Drayton Town for the second time last December.

United, who have played in Ludlow in recent years while without a home in Shawbury, were on the hunt for a new boss after Connor Patterson last week’s left to join Midland Premier outfit Shifnal Town.

As well as Market Drayton, Brown, a former Walsall professional, has had playing and management spells with Shifnal, Ellesmere Rangers, Hednesford Town and Willenhall Town.

Shawbury finished strongly in the step six Division One this season. A run of five wins from the final nine games helped them climb to 10th.

Non league
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

