AFC Bridgnorth are seeking home comforts in survival battle

Home comforts

The Crown Meadow men welcome Coton Green having slipped into the Division One drop zone following last weekend’s 6-3 defeat away to league leaders Dudley Town.

After this weekend’s clash, Bridgnorth finish their season with five consecutive away games and joint boss Steve Barrow is keen to get some points on the board.

“It would be nice to get a win at home because we haven’t had a win at home since we took over,” said Barrow. “If we can create half as much this Saturday as we did last week and tighten up at the back, then we will give ourselves a chance.

“If you go away from home and score three against the league leaders, then you expect to get something. But we weren’t at it defensively, we were very sloppy and individual errors cost us.

“But we did create a lot and their keeper was man-of-the-match. We must have had four or five one-on-ones and point-blank chances. I don’t know how he saved three of them.

“For a 20-minute spell in the second half we were very much in control. But every time we scored, we contrived to give them one back.”

Elsewhere in Division One, bottom club Haughmond host Bilston Town Community looking to close the four-point gap to second-bottom Heath Hayes.

Shawbury United – who are safely in mid-table ­– could do both their county rivals a favour with victory at Heath Hayes.

In the Midland Premier, sixth-placed Shifnal Town visit Highgate United, while Whitchurch Alport are at home to Bewdley Town and Market Drayton Town host Wolverhampton Casuals.