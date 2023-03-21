Keeper SOS answered as Market Drayton finally win at home

Dudley Town & AFC Bridgnorth.

It has been a season of misery for the Gingerbread Men who look set to be relegated for a second successive year.

Prior to Saturday’s visit of second-bottom strugglers Uttoxeter Town, Drayton had won just once in the Midland Premier all season – way back on their opening-day travels in Worcester in August.

That 218-day wait for three points and a home success came via goal hero Daniel Churm’s double – and heroics of defensive midfielder Jack Howse in goal for his depleted side after a first-half head injury for George Scott.

“So many things to be pleased about this afternoon but the manner in which we dealt with adversity on the day was the thing that gave me the most pleasure,” said boss Adam Shillcock, who also revealed keeper Scott had been discharged from hospital.

“Jack Howse stepped up and was absolutely superb. First to stick his hand up and support his team-mates – it’s a credit to this young man’s character.

“I did say a few weeks ago Jack Howse has the talent to play anywhere on the pitch!”

Churm opened the scoring on 15 minutes with a fine strike after a neat Drayton move. But Uttoxeter, one place and 14 points better off, levelled through Tom Thorley on half hour.

Fears worsened as Scott left the field after receiving a kick to the head and Howse stepped up. Drayton had named just two substitutes in the fixture.

The hosts were let off the hook as Uttoxeter struck a post shortly after the break but midfielder Churm sent Greenfields wild with a scrambled effort with 20 minutes to go.

Howse had to be at his best as the unlikely hero in an unfamiliar role with a couple of key saves to see out the victory.

Drayton remain 20 points from safety with 24 left to play for. Shillcock’s men welcome fellow strugglers, third-bottom Wolverhampton Casuals, on Saturday.

Two late goals saw Whitchurch Alport up to ninth with a dramatic 3-1 success at Bewdley Town.

Jordan Evans’ fine strike from distance handed Luke Goddard’s men a deserved lead three minutes after half-time.

But Alport were pegged back by Bewdley’s Ben Worthington on the hour.

There was no shortage of drama to come, though, as Whitchurch were awarded a penalty on 65 minutes – only for Evans’ effort to clang away off the woodwork.

Undeterred, the visitors pushed and the unlikely source of Dan Skelton made it 2-1 with six minutes left by bundling in Sam Phillips’ cross.

Ollie Pope settled matters with a fine individual effort at the end of a nervy period of stoppage time to see his side up to ninth.

Alport head to Warwickshire tonight to face Atherstone Town, who are 14th.

Shifnal Town lost ground and dropped to sixth after a 2-1 defeat at Romulus. Sub Steve Leslie’s goal 10 minutes from time was not enough.

AFC Bridgnorth dropped back into Division One’s bottom three with defeat in a goal crazy 6-3 at Dudley Town. Luke Morris struck twice with sub Matthew Dean also on target, but Bridgnorth’s rearguard let them down as a 3-2 deficit quickly shot to 6-2.

Haughmond remain rooted to the foot of the table and six points from safety after a 5-0 defeat at promotion-chasing Driotwich Spa. Mond visit second-placed Ashby Ivanhoe tonight.

Shawbury United consolidated 13th with an impressive 3-1 comeback win at Chelmsley Town.

One goal down at the break, Joe Cuff netted twice with Danar Saber also on target.