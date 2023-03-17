Bridgnorth looking to take down the champions-elect Dudley Town

The Crown Meadow return to action on Saturday following a weekend off with a tough assignment away to champions-elect Dudley Town.

Bridgnorth are currently one place above the relegation zone, but joint manager Steve Barrow dismissed any suggestion that this game was a free hit. He said: “If we had more than seven games left then you could look at the Dudley game as a possible free hit, but the games are running out and we need points.”

Elsewhere in Midland One, Haughmond travel to play-off-chasing Droitwich Spa hoping a win will lift them off the bottom of the table, while Shawbury United host Chelmsley Town in a mid-table clash. In the Midland Premier, rock-bottom Market Drayton Town host second-bottom Uttoxeter Town as they look to get their first home win of the season.

Defeat would see them relegated if Wolverhampton Casuals also beat Walsall Wood.

Manager Adam Shillock said: “Uttoxeter are down there with us, it’s a good opportunity for that first home win, we need to bring something to our fans who are loyal week in, week out.” He added: “We just need to work hard and have the right attitude, I’m confident in our footballing ability.”

Shifnal Town look to continue their promotion push as they travel to Romulus, while Whitchurch Alport travel to fellow mid-table side Bewdley Town.