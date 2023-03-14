Whitchurch Alport beat the weather - but fall to loss on road

While most Midland Premier action was wiped out due to snowy and icy conditions, Luke Goddard's Alport were on the road on the 3G surface in Warwickshire but struggled to get going and were made to pay for a slow start.

A fourth-minute header from Studley's Ben Welsh, who Alport allowed too much space at the back-post from a corner, beat keeper Jack Sheward for the game's only goal.

Alport coach Jack Turner condemned a lack of quality in the side and felt the visitors paid for a hangover from a poor 3-0 home defeat to Atherstone last time out.

"It's disappointing, we were hoping to bounce back after a lacklustre performance against Atherstone but we've probably had a little hangover from that," Turner said.

"We conceded a sloppy early goal from a set-piece and it was a scrappy game after that which lacked quality from ourselves.

"They were quite comfortable to sit in and absorb pressure and did it and defended very well.

"It didn't really click in the final third and we lacked a little bit of quality. The side we put out should've had enough quality to get three points. We huffed and puffed but couldn't get the shots in to trouble the keeper."

Goddard's men, who stay 10th albeit six points from eighth with Studley two places further back, did push for an equaliser but fell short despite Jordan Evans finding the crossbar twice directly from free-kicks in the final five minutes of the first half.

Nicky Parker thought he had equalised for Alport 20 minutes from time but the flag was raised for offside.

Elsewhere in the Premier Division basement boys Market Drayton Town's home clash against Tividale was frozen off. Drayton are 23 points from safety with just 27 points left to play for.