High-flying Shifnal Town aiming to hit the heights against Highgate

Shifnal go into the clash in confident mood following a 4-0 midweek success at Stone Old Alleynians.

The visitors had the game wrapped up by half-time thanks to strikes from Keanu Cooper, Tom Hill and Jez Abbey.

Asa Charlton wrapped up the scoring after the break. Shifnal start tomorrow’s game one point behind second-placed RC Warwick.

Whitchurch Alport hit the road as they make the trip to Studley.

Market Drayton Town will be looking to bounce back from the heaviest defeat of a season to forget when they host Tividale tomorrow.

Bottom-of-the-table Town go into the clash on the back of a 7-0 defeat away to promotion hopefuls Racing Club Warwick. Boss Adam Shillcock was quick to take responsibility for the defeat and will be hoping his side can secure just a second league win of the season at the expense of a Tividale side sitting just two places above the relegation zone.

“Apologies to all that travelled with us to Warwick,” boss Shillcock tweeted. “I take full responsibility for that and it’s all on me.

“Hard lessons teach us to reset, readjust and adapt to overcome. There is hidden assets in every disappointment and we now need to use these to move forward.”

In Division One, bottom-of-the-table Haughmond, who lost 6-0 at home to leaders Dudley Town in midweek, travel to Paget Rangers.