Ludlow Colts in charge on home soil for an easy win

Ludlow Colts

Colts saw off visiting Wellington Rangers 3-0 to stay fourth in the Premier Division standings.

The hosts were at from the first whistle and struck with just two minutes on the clock.

Aaron Hodges’ shot looked to be going wide of the target but Jabez Smith reacted smartly to tap the ball into the net.

With the away team having a bit more possession but failing to test keeper Regan Tonkinson, Colts could have been going in at half-time two or three up if striker Ryan Woodhouse had enjoyed a bit more luck in front of goal.

But Colts extended their lead after the break when substitute Kieron Hollis netted following a sublime pass from Jake Conod.

The home side continued to press with Wellington’s keeper making a few saves, Luke Hicks hitting the post and one coming off the crossbar. But they finally added a third when Aaron Hodge netted his 14th of the season.