Market Drayton Town progress to County Cup final

After a tough second half for last season’s cup runners-up, Haughmond fell short in Whitchurch with Drayton clinching a final place against either Shifnal Town or defending champions Whitchurch Alport, two rivals from the step five Midland Premier.

Alport saw off Haughmond 3-2 in a dramatic final last May. Their tie takes place tonight at Drayton’s Greenfields home at 7.45pm. The final will be played at the end of the season.

Elsewhere, Wrexham celebrated taking top spot in the league after a 2-1 victory over Chesterfield.

There was an electrifying atmosphere at the Racecourse Ground as almost 10,000 fans watched Elliot Lee hit the back of the net in just the 4th minute. And Sam Dalby clinched a second for Wrexham just before half-time.