Shifnal Town pick up a crucial win in hunt for promotion

They opened the scoring after just eight minutes when Steve Leslie’s 20-yard drive was spilt by Seb Osment, and Tom Hill was on hand, tapping home the loose ball.

They had to wait until the 70th minute to double their advantage. This time Jack Kelly was the goalscorer – his first for the club – converting a free-kick. The win means Shifnal now sit fifth in the league table, but they only trail Racing Club Warwick in second by two points with a game in hand.

Whitchurch Alport have will have an eye on that second spot, but a 2-2 draw at home to Lichfield City will have been a blow to them.

Jordan Evans gave Whitchurch the lead in the 13th minute, but the visitors turned it around to lead at the break thanks to a Matt Hunt brace.

The hosts had Alex Hughes to thank for securing a point for them in the 83rd minute.

Market Drayton Town’s terrible record – which has seen them pick up just four points all season – continued with a defeat at Stourport Swifts.

It was a tight game that was decided by Jordan Annear’s goal in the eighth minute and it keeps Market Drayton rooted to the bottom of the table with relegation inevitable.

In Division One, Haughmond fell to a narrow defeat at Nuneaton Griff, which means they remain at the bottom of the table.

The hosts thought they had taken the lead in the first half when a header from a corner looked as though it had crossed the line, but the referee waved play on.

But they did take the lead in the second period – Reece Williams the man with the all-important goal that makes Haughmond’s position look bleak.

AFC Bridgnorth lead their Shropshire rivals by five points having played two games more, but they also lost at the weekend when they hosted OJM Black Country.

It was a tight game and it was not until the 75th minute that the deadlock was broken – Lucas Muckley the man with the goal. And just seven minutes later the visitors doubled their lead, Adam Gormson getting on the scoresheet to secure the points for the away side.

Shawbury United made it a hat-trick of losses for Shropshire sides as they fell to defeat against Coton Green – but they sit comfortably in mid-table.

In North West Counties League Division One South, Ellesmere Rangers beat top-of-the-table Stockport Town in an impressive victory which sees them get closer to the play-off places.