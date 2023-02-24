Market Drayton looking to build on their first point since opening day

Drayton ended a run of 25 consecutive league defeats last weekend, but still face a mammoth task to climb clear of bottom spot in the Midland League Premier Division.

They head to seventh-placed Swifts next, looking to eat into the 18-point gap to safety – with boss Adam Shillcock looking for his players to deliver another good performance. “There were some outstanding performances that are worth a mention,” he said, reflecting on the draw,”Tom Measham has shown me in the past few weeks how much he wants to deliver for this football club.

“Jack Howse had a great game in midfield and easily his best game since I joined the club. Nathan Brayford stood up to a new challenge at right-back and also welcomed Charlie Cooper to the field who made his debut at 17.

“We ended the game with nine of our 11 under the age of 21 with a plethora of 18 and 19-year-olds, which obviously bodes well for the future.”

Shifnal Town missed the chance to go second when they were beaten 3-1 at Worcester City in midweek, but remain in the mix for the play-off spot and host Wolverhampton Casuals tomorrow.

Whitchurch Alport, in 10th, host Lichfield City on the back of a 2-1 victory at Uttoxeter Town thanks to goals from Nicky Parker and Junior Brown.

Haughmond – bottom of Midland One – will look to build on their 1-0 victory over Paget Rangers in midweek when they visit Nuneaton Griff. Steven Nicholson got the Mond’s winner. Fellow strugglers AFC Bridgnorth host OJM Black Country, while Shawbury United visit Coton Green.