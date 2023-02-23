Double figures as Dawley Town maintain a perfect record

Kieran Buckley is happy with his goal during Dawley Town’s 10-1 victory over Gobowen Celtic Picture: Steve Leath

Ashley Fallon and Craig Ryan both hit hat-tricks as Dawley thrashed Gobowen Celtic 10-1 at Doseley Road.

Tom Bradley, Kieran Buckley, Charlie Knowles and Callum Smart were also on target as Town won for the 16th time from 16 matches this season – with just 12 league games remaining.

However, they are by no means running away with the title as Church Stretton Town are just five points back following their 2-1 triumph over Morda United.

Stretton – who still have to play Dawley twice and have a better goal difference – had to come from behind after Morda’s Andrew Webb opened the scoring two minutes before the interval.

However, super-sub Dean Richards rose off the bench 10 minutes into the second half, equalised a minute later and then won it five minutes from time.

Ludlow are still third, some 15 points off the top, after a 3-1 victory at fifth-placed Prees United.

Ryan Clarke’s first-half double put Ludlow in charge, but Alexander Cadman got one back for Prees just past the hour mark.

However, any thoughts of a comeback were extinguished when substitute Thomas Everall netted with 10 minutes remaining.

Daniel Parker bagged a brace in fourth-placed Hodnet’s 2-0 victory over Shrewsbury Up & Comers, while sixth-placed Madeley Sports fought back with two goals in the last 10 minutes to draw at seventh-placed Wrockwardine Wood.

Joshua Graham and Jamie Porter had put Wood 2-0 up, but Jason Illingworth got one back in the 81st minute and Shaun Davies levelled in the final minute of the match.

Elsewhere, Broseley saw off St Martins 5-0 thanks to an own goal and strikes from Asa Dean, Joseph Morris and substitute Christopher Dixon (two).

There were just two games in Division One – with the top two pulling away from the rest thanks to a pair of victories.