Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Double figures as Dawley Town maintain a perfect record

Non leaguePublished: Comments

Dawley Town hit double figures as they maintained their perfect record at the top of the Salop Leisure League.

Kieran Buckley is happy with his goal during Dawley Town’s 10-1 victory over Gobowen Celtic Picture: Steve Leath
Kieran Buckley is happy with his goal during Dawley Town’s 10-1 victory over Gobowen Celtic Picture: Steve Leath

Ashley Fallon and Craig Ryan both hit hat-tricks as Dawley thrashed Gobowen Celtic 10-1 at Doseley Road.

Tom Bradley, Kieran Buckley, Charlie Knowles and Callum Smart were also on target as Town won for the 16th time from 16 matches this season – with just 12 league games remaining.

However, they are by no means running away with the title as Church Stretton Town are just five points back following their 2-1 triumph over Morda United.

Stretton – who still have to play Dawley twice and have a better goal difference – had to come from behind after Morda’s Andrew Webb opened the scoring two minutes before the interval.

However, super-sub Dean Richards rose off the bench 10 minutes into the second half, equalised a minute later and then won it five minutes from time.

Ludlow are still third, some 15 points off the top, after a 3-1 victory at fifth-placed Prees United.

Ryan Clarke’s first-half double put Ludlow in charge, but Alexander Cadman got one back for Prees just past the hour mark.

However, any thoughts of a comeback were extinguished when substitute Thomas Everall netted with 10 minutes remaining.

Daniel Parker bagged a brace in fourth-placed Hodnet’s 2-0 victory over Shrewsbury Up & Comers, while sixth-placed Madeley Sports fought back with two goals in the last 10 minutes to draw at seventh-placed Wrockwardine Wood.

Joshua Graham and Jamie Porter had put Wood 2-0 up, but Jason Illingworth got one back in the 81st minute and Shaun Davies levelled in the final minute of the match.

Elsewhere, Broseley saw off St Martins 5-0 thanks to an own goal and strikes from Asa Dean, Joseph Morris and substitute Christopher Dixon (two).

There were just two games in Division One – with the top two pulling away from the rest thanks to a pair of victories.

Leaders AFC Bridgnorth Development defeated second-bottom Ercall Colts Revolution 4-0 with goals from Iain Gaff, Ashley Walford, Sam Owen and Sam Preece. They are seven points clear of second-placed Wellington Amateurs Development, who edged out bottom club Ercall Colts Rangers 3-2.

Non league

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News