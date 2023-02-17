Steve Barrow remains upbeat over Bridgnorth’s survival chances

The Crown Meadow men slipped to one place off the bottom of the table following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Stapenhill.

But they are just one point from safety as they head into Saturday’s clash away to Shawbury United and Barrow is upbeat about their survival hopes, saying: “I have been encouraged by the performances in the games we have been in charge. The effort is there and the heart is there. But as I have said to the players, it’s a process not an event. It isn’t just going to happen overnight.

“But we need to show more composure. We are creating chances, but we need to start converting some of them and also need to cut out the individual errors.”

“I also think we need a bit of break in one of the games. But they are working hard in games and training, and as the old saying goes ‘the harder you work the luckier you get’. Hopefully that will be the case.”

Dan Turton scored for Bridgnorth on Saturday during an eventful debut that saw him sent off with two minutes left.

Shawbury go into the clash having hammered Bilston Town 6-1 last weekend.

Rock-bottom Haughmond, who are six points from safety, host Hinckley.

Shifnal Town will be looking to get their Premier Division promotion push back on track.

Fifth-placed Town go into tomorrow’s home clash with RC Warwick on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Stone Old Alleynians.

Whitchurch Alport, who are 10th, host Highgate United while basement boys Market Drayton Town welcome Darlaston Town.