Red-hot Dwyer warms the Colts on freezing afternoon

Ludlow Colts

The in-form Colts made it eight league wins on the spin courtesy of an impressive 6-1 demolition of visiting Hinton.

And the old cliche ‘a game of two halves’ definitely rang true as Colts netted all their goals during a blistering first-half display with hat-trick hero Tom Dwyer leading the way.

Colts had quite a few regular players missing but this didn’t have any impact as they made a flying start to the contest.

Aaron Hodge started the ball rolling when he skipped past a defender and fired into the far corner with just two minutes and the clock.

And supporters didn’t have to wait long for a second goal with captain Luke Hicks finding the top corner of the net with a 25-yard free-kick.

That was quickly followed by another stunner as Dwyer opened his a account with 20-yard rocket.

Another free-kick led to a fourth goal with Hicks delivering a cross from which Dwyer headed home.

Colts were taking every chance that came and made it five when a sublime cross from Miles Clent was finished by Dwyer for his hat-trick.

Hodge wrapped up the hosts’ scoring when he headed in a corner from Sami Watkins.

Colts made quite a few changes after the break and handed 16-year-old Finley Mantle his senior debut.

Hinton managed to pull a consolation goal back with a stunning strike into the top corner.