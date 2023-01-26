Notification Settings

Five-star Ellesmere boost their promotion hopes

By Nick Elwell

Just one game in the Salop Leisure League survived the big freeze at the weekend.

Ellesmere Rangers Reserves (in blue) V Ercall Colts Rangers
And it proved to an entertaining affair as Ellesmere Rangers Reserves boosted their Division One promotion hopes with a hard fought 5-3 victory against bottom-of-the-table Ercall Colts Juniors Rangers.

Ellesmere led 3-1 at the break following two goals from Finn Colley and one from Harry Rimmer.

And they clinched the win late in the second half with strikes from Kieran Barry and Gary Bromley in the last 10 minutes.

The win left Ellesmere third, 14 points behind leaders AFC Bridgnorth Development but with four games in hand, ahead of Saturday’s clash at home to second-placed Wellington Amateurs Development, who are seven points ahead having played three games more.

Non league
Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

