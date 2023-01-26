Five-star Ellesmere boost their promotion hopes

Ellesmere Rangers Reserves (in blue) V Ercall Colts Rangers

And it proved to an entertaining affair as Ellesmere Rangers Reserves boosted their Division One promotion hopes with a hard fought 5-3 victory against bottom-of-the-table Ercall Colts Juniors Rangers.

Ellesmere led 3-1 at the break following two goals from Finn Colley and one from Harry Rimmer.

And they clinched the win late in the second half with strikes from Kieran Barry and Gary Bromley in the last 10 minutes.