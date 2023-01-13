Upbeat Adam Shillcock backing Market Drayton to deliver in crunch clash

Rock-bottom Drayton put in a hugely-improved display to go down to a last-minute 2-1 defeat at third-placed Darlaston Town last weekend as new manager Shillcock’s changes made a difference.

Shillcock saw close contact and experienced centre-back Seydou Bamba, who he believes will be a key signing, shine on his debut alongside energetic right-back Joe Hurst, who has joined from Newcastle Town.

Town welcome second-bottom Wolverhampton Casuals tomorrow in a contest the manager is targeting a vital three points from to begin to bridge the nine-point gap to safety having not won in the league since August.

“It’s a huge game, it’s a six-pointer, we’re positive we will build,” Shillcock said. “I want to look at every game and think we can win them all, I’m confident in our ability, coaching how we want to play and win.

“We’ve broken 18 games into six-game blocks, we’ve got expectation of points for those blocks. We play Cassies on the last game, too, so the two games could be defining.”

Bamba, formerly of Prescott Cables, Hyde and Ramsbottom, recently moved from the north west to Newcastle-under-Lyme. The Gingerbread Men have also secured the additions of Telford-born left-back Josh Bailey, 21, formerly of The New Saints and Caernarfon Town.

Also through the door is central midfielder Nathan Brayford, from Drayton, who has recently played for Hodnet and Stafford Town.

Shillcock is hopeful of two ‘significant’ signings to bolster his side’s attack ahead of Casuals’ visit.