Battling Wem’s Cup run is over at the hands of Forest

Action from Wem Town Ladies v Nottingham Forest Ladies - Photo @GuyClarkePhoto

Forest are second in the Women's National League North, one level above Wem and took the lead through Sophie Domingo on 33 minutes. But Wem equalised right on half-time when Kim Bebbington played an inside pass to Katie Doster who finished well.

The visitors took control in the second half though, Amy West getting the first of her eventual three goals on 63 minutes from the penalty spot and she made it 3-1 two minutes later.

Rosetta Taylor quickly made it four and West completed her hat-trick with 13 minutes left. Wem resume their Division One Midlands campaign on Sunday when they travel to Lincoln City who are in fifth place. If Wem win they will be one point behind them in the table.

Madison Jones was the hero as Shrewsbury Town Foundation Women continued their West Midlands League Division One North campaign with a resounding 5-2 win at Solihull Sporting Ladies. She scored four goals in the victory, the other coming from Libbie Veitch, leaving Shrewsbury fifth in the table with three wins from five games. Shrews will be hoping to continue their good start to the season when they play at home to Worcester City Women at Montgomery Waters Meadow on Sunday (2pm). In the North Division, Shifnal Town Ladies beat City of Stoke Women FCW 6-1 to maintain their 100-per-cent record after six games.

Rebecca Lee-Bown and Jada Mia-Lee both got two goals and Nicola Mason and Maria Bell the others and Shifnal are at home to Lichfield City FC Ladies Reserves at the Acoustafoam Stadium on Sunday (2pm).

In the Adran Welsh Premier League, The New Saints Women lost 2-1 against Cardiff Met WFC.

It was an even affair throughout, where both teams could feel they were worthy to take something away from the game.

Cardiff Met were two in front at the break with goals from Ellie Preece and Tija Richardson, Chantelle Teare getting a goal back for TNS but it proved a consolation.