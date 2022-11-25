Notification Settings

Wem warm up for the Cup with a glut of goals

Non league

Wem Town Women warmed up for a big FA Cup tie with Nottingham Forest this weekend with a huge 8-1 win over Long Eaton United in the Women’s National League Division One Midlands.

Kimberley Bebbington scored a hat-trick for the Town with two goals from Katie Doster as Taylor Davis, Antonia Kingscott and Sasha Woodhouse added their names to the scoresheet in the emphatic win, writes Luke Powell.

Eighth-placed Wem host Forest of the National League Northern Premier Division on Sunday in the second round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup.

Forest sit three points behind leaders Wolves in their division and Wem can expect a tough test against this weekend’s opposition.

Shrewsbury Town Women return to action after a week-long break in the West Midlands Premier Division against Solihull Sporting.

Sixth-placed Shrewsbury lost 8-2 to Wolves in the FA Cup last time out and will hope to bounce back this weekend.

In the West Midlands Division One North, second-placed Shifnal Town Ladies will hope to make it six wins from six when they welcome City of Stoke. Shifnal are just a point behind leaders Walsall with a game in hand having not faltered so far this season.

Sixth-placed AFC Telford Ladies entertain rock bottom Wyrley, in their return who are yet to win this season.

In the Genero Adran Welsh Premier, The New Saints welcome Cardiff Met looking for their third win of the season to try and advance from fifth in the table.

Non league
