Shifnal Town up to third in Midland League Premier after win over Tividale

Shifnal Town boss Jamie Haynes (Mike Sheridan)

Jez Abbey’s opener and Luke Walsh’s deflected second half effort were enough to see-off their Black Country visitors, though boss Jamie Haynes later admitted his team had made life tough for themselves.

Having made the breakthrough, Abbey missed a chance to double the lead soon after the break when he failed to convert from the penalty spot.

Haynes said: “We made hard work of it. When you are only 1-0 up and don’t put the game to bed you give the other side the impetus to keep going.

“They threw everything at us. But I thought we defended really well today. I thought the back four were superb. I can’t remember us losing a header.

“It could have been a lot more straightforward afternoon. We missed a penalty and if that goes in, it is game over. When we got the second we could see it deflated them.”

Shifnal, who host Bewdley Town tonight, are 14 points behind runaway leaders Walsall Wood but right in the thick of a wide open race for the play-offs.

Whitchurch Alport, who sit 15th, are far from out of contention, though they lost ground at the weekend after suffering a 2-1 defeat at AFC Wulfrunians.

Aaron Bishop and Craig Gregg put the hosts two goals up and though Ollie Pope pulled one back for Whitchurch, with three minutes remaining, they could not find a leveller.

First-team coach Adam Shillcock said: “We knew this was going to be a difficult place to come and our poor form away from home has continued.

“But I think there were a lot of positives to take from the second half and we need to take that momentum on now.

“I can’t fault the lads effort in the second half. We have to use that confidence moving on now.”

Alport are back in action tonight when they visit Market Drayton in the second round of the Midland League Cup.

The hosts will no doubt welcome a break from league action, as they remain rooted to the foot of the Premier Division following a 3-0 defeat away at Lichfield City, their 16th loss in 17 matches.

It was a tough weekend all round for Shropshire clubs in Division One, with Haughmond now only off the bottom of the table on goal difference after losing 2-0 at Wolves Sporting.