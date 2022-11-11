Bridgnorth aim to raise their game against the table-toppers

The Robins are setting the pace at the top of the Midland League Division One standings having lost just twice is 18 league games.

But Bridgnorth secretary Steve Groome is hoping the Crown Meadow men will prove up for the challenge as they did against the leading contenders last season. “As we showed on numerous occasions last season, playing against the better sides tends to bring out the best in us,” said Groome.

“We had some good performances and results against the top sides last season, including Dudley.

“The lads seem to raise their game against the better teams and hopefully that will be the case again on Saturday.”

Shawbury United, who are two places and one point above Bridgnorth in 16th spot, travel to Cradley Town.

In the Premier Division, Market Drayton Town boss Richard Brown says if his side keep competing the way they have in recent games their luck will change.

They have lost their last four games, but they have all been close. On Saturday, they lost 1-0 to Highgate United, despite hitting the bar twice, the post once and having an effort cleared off the line. “The last three or four games, we have really competed, especially when you look at the sides we have played,” said Brown, ahead of tomorrow’s home clash with RC Warwick. They are all teams in the top six in the league, and we have not been overpowered by them, so they are the positives for me. The players are gelling well, and it is just a case that over the next few weeks things will get better.”