Wem through to the first round of FA Cup

Wem Town progressed to the next round of the Vitality Women's FA Cup.

Wem controlled large parts of the tie, but they went into the interval all square, and with 25 minutes to go Chesterfield had a great chance to take the lead when they were awarded a penalty.

But Wem's keeper produced a brilliant stop to deny the spot kick, and 10 minutes later, Katie Doster got the winner when she stabbed home after a goal-mouth scramble.

And their manager, Ronnie Green, was beaming with pride over his team's performance describing it as 'brilliant' on social media.

The New Saints were not quite as lucky, and they were beaten by Wrexham in the same competition.

A late goal by Harrison for TNS made it a tough final five minutes for the visitors, but the 2-0 lead they took in the first half proved pivotal, and they progressed to the next round.

Elsewhere, Shrewsbury Town lost 2-1 at home to Sutton Coldfield in the West Midlands League Premier Division.

Shrewsbury led at the break thanks to a goal from Maddie Jones in the 16th minute, but two goals in four second-half minutes for the visitors proved to be the downfall for Salop.

And even though Town's keeper Phoebe Carter saved a penalty, they were unable to find an equaliser.

AFC Telford United's West Midlands League Division One North game was cancelled in the 73rd minute due to pitch safety, a real blow for the Bucks after they had raced into a 3-0 lead.

In the same league, Shifnal Town won 4-0 against the City Of Stoke F.C Women.