Perfect Dawley march on as rivals hit the goal trail

Dawley Town celebrate an early goal

The Premier Division pacesetters were made to work hard to maintain their perfect start to the season in their top-of-the-tbale clash with Ludlow.

But a strike from Kieran Buckley proved to be enough to secure another three point haul.

Second-placed Hodnet kept up the pressure at the top thanks to another goal-laden display.

Hodnet hit the back of the net 12 times for the second time in three matches.

St Martins were on the receiving end on this occasion with hot-shot Nicky Parker leading the goal rush.

He scored five times – with four of his strikes coming before half-time – to take his tally for the season to 19.

Connor Dunne added a brace with Cameron Dourish, Lewis Brown, Adam heath, Macauley Clifton and Daniel Parker also on the mark.

Another of the title hopefuls, Church Stretton Town, also hit the goal trail.

James Hill was their hat-trick hero as they beat Shrewsbury Up & Comers 7-4 in an entertaining clash.

Strikes from Josh Hunting, Dean Richards and Matthew Cole plus an own goal completed Stretton's tally.

Juan Finlow bagged a treble for Shrewsbury with Owen Rothwell grabbing their other goal.

The victory leaves Stretton sitting third on the same number of points as Hodnet.

The goals continued to flow in the other top flight games.

Samuel Flory struck twice as Prees United beat visiting Gobowen Celtic 4-3.

Chris Owen and xxx also scored for Prees. Joe Pierpoint, Lewis Jones and Luke Dwyer replied for Celtic.

Shaun Davies was another man who found his shooting boots.

Davies gave Madeley Sports a slender half-time lead at Wem Town before hitting top gear after the break.

He struck three more times to help Wem to a 6-0 success. Jon Matthews and Mark Pritchard added the other goals.

Broseley eased to a 5-1 win at home to Ercall Colts Juniors Evolution.

Two goals from Daniel James and one from Asa Dean put them three up at half-time.

Joseph Morris and Michael Smith added to the hosts' tally in the final 10 minutes.

Morda United also won 5-1 – away to Wrockwardine Wood Juniors.

There was no change at the top of Division One as the leading contenders both won.

Table-toppers Wellington Amateurs Development hit the net six times without reply away to Ercall Colts Juniors Rangers.

Second-placed Bridgnorth Development were 2-0 winners at home to Ellesmere Rangers Reserves.

The other second tier clash saw Llanymynech beat Ercall Colts Juniors Revolution Colts 3-1.