Boss Richard Brown keen to add more new signings at Market Drayton

Brown, who recently stepped into the hot-seat following the departure of Paul Snape, has already completed moves for four new players with Josh Brown, Joel Jones, Ryan Hickman and Sam Paddock checking in.

But he is keen to add more experience to his squad as he bids to lead Drayton out of trouble at the foot of the Midland League Premier Division.

The Greenfields boss is in talks with two players and is hoping to have them on board in time for Saturday’s home clash with unbeaten league leaders Walsall Wood.

“We have a lot of young players and I think we need a bit more experience,” said Brown.

“Some of the lads are stepping up from under-18 football to step five and it’s a big step.

“I have brought four players in and I am hopeful of adding a couple more before the weekend.”

Despite tasting defeat in three games since he took charge, the latest of which was 2-1 at home to Stone Old Alleynians on Monday night, Brown has seen some signs of improvement.

“There is something to work with and there have been signs of improvement,” added the boss.

“But we need to improve defensively. We have conceded eight goals in the last three games and that is not good enough.

“It’s frustrating because we are not having good goals scored against us. Teams aren’t outplaying us and stringing passes together and then scoring. The goals are down to our mistakes.”

AFC Bridgnorth will be gunning for a third straight Midland League success when they head to the Black Country on Saturday.

The Crown Meadow men have pulled away from the Division One drop zone following back-to-back wins and will head to Wolves Sporting in confident mood.

After a midweek win against Cradley, secured by a goals from the returning Tom Whitney, Bridgnorth produced their best showing of the season to see off Ingles 3-0 at the weekend.

Craig Knowles, Anwar Olugbon and player-boss Jason Pike were the men on target.

“The last two games have been a lot better,” said secretary Steve Groome.

“Saturday’s performance was definitely our best of the season.

“We played very well against Cradley in the previous game and the lads were exceptional on Saturday.

“The clash with Wolves Sporting will be a good test to see where we are now that we have got a bit of confidence back. They are a steady mid-table side, but hopefully we have turned a bit of a corner.”

Groome has highlighted the return of defender Whitney as one of the reasons behind Bridgnorth’s recent upturn.

“Tom has been back for the last two games and he has made a difference,” said Groome.

“He has helped to shore up the defence. he gest hos body in the way to block things and talks really well.